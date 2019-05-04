I feel that the gas prices have increased a tremendous amount and it is outrageous. Not only are gas prices rising many gas stations are running out of gas which causes other problems. Something needs the be done about the gas prices. With the way they are raising gas will reach a price to where nobody will want to purchase gas. There is a need for alternative gas and fuels with the depleting amount of ethanol we are in need of something new, plentiful, and affordable.
David Garcia
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.