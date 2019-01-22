Yesterday’s op ed by Paul V Chaffee exposed the real agenda of the hard left. They are hell bent to change the rules of the game. Better yet they seek flexible rules, situational ethics. There is no right or wrong, your truth and mine. They have no interest in amending the Constitution as we have done with 27 Amendments, too hard and they won’t be able to get what they want. As a finance guy I wonder if he fudged on the standard rules of accounting. And of course, he invoked slavery ( racism always works). The Founders might not have imagined the future but they did anticipate the mischief men do, so they made it hard to change. They were ingenious!
Bill Blaine
Marana
