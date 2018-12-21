When a government spends trillions of dollars — purportedly for "national defense" — while neglecting the very real threat to our country and the planet posed by climate change, it is hard to take the pronouncements of its spokespersons seriously. Our way of life is much more seriously threatened by the continuing consumption of fossil fuels than by a possible Russian or Chinese invasion.
It is past time for some real leadership. Burning burn down the house by shoveling subsidies to the fossil fuels industry — orders of magnitudes larger than those given for renewable energy — is not leadership. Nor is inundating the military industrial complex with cash so a small coterie of Dr. Strangeloves can continue to play exceedingly dangerous Great Games. It's past time for a jobs program focused on life and the future; on enriching this country and the world, not investors seeking high profit, cost-plus guaranteed returns.
The non-partisan carbon tax proposed by the Citizens Climate Lobby is a small, safe step for any genuine leader.
Steven Lesh
East side
