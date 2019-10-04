Donald Trump got his first million dollars from his father when he was eight years old. After expulsion from numerous private high schools, he finally graduated from the New York Military Academy after a donation by his father. He attended the University of Pennsylvania as a legacy - his father graduated there. He was not invited to get an MBA there at Wharton; he got no MBA anywhere. He was sued for housing discrimination in his 20s, and has been sued for breach of contract more than 4500 times. His net wealth is inherited, the family business, started by his grandfather, a private firm organized under the laws of New York State, with no stocks, no stockholders, and no reporting requirements except income tax returns. There are dozens of American businessmen more successful in New York alone, and hundreds more throughout the country. The character he played on The Apprentice was staged. He lacks the nerve to fire a person to their face - look, no two-shots! Faker all the way!
David Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.