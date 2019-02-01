Re: the Jan. 30 article "Spy report: N. Korea, Russia, not border, are threats."
The intelligence agency directors’ congressional testimony regarding global threats stands in direct opposition to Donald Trump on three of the most serious threats to our national security: North Korea’s nuclear program, the strength and capability of ISIS, and Russia’s ongoing election interference. Trump refuses to even acknowledge, let alone do something, about these risks.
The election threats strike at the very heart of our democracy. Last year, the directors were asked whether there was a comprehensive, coordinated government effort to counter this interference. Their answer was that the White House has not issued any directives in this regard. This year — same question, same answer, which means the same vulnerability.
There is no more serious abdication of a president’s responsibility than to willfully ignore “clear and present” dangers to our country. But then Trump is obsessed with the real threat — invasion of the southern border — which requires a wall. This was not even mentioned by the directors.
Dan Gipple
East side
