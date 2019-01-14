President Trump has no concept or real empathy for the 800,000 U.S. citizens presently not receiving a paycheck. He said last week, "I know how you feel" — but how can he? Mr. Trump has never had to worry about a mortgage or rent payment, providing food for his family, making insurance or car payments, or paying medical expenses.
As a single parent, I've experienced those worries. This president is sitting in his rent free home provided by those now not being paid, and not worrying about food, utilities and all the basic needs of his citizens. This is the real HUMANITARIAN CRISIS! His mantra during the campaign was, "We'll build a wall and Mexico will pay for it." This is obviously not happening, but the president lives in an alternate reality and can't see the damage he is inflicting on the U.S. and its citizens!
Sandra Beecher
Northwest side
