Does anyone hear what politicians are really saying? Every time they tell us what they can do for us, they are really saying let them decide what's best for us. My takeaway from that they think they are smarter than I am. You can bank on the fact that in many, if not most, cases that's true but if I make a bad decision that is a lesson in how to make good decisions. Learning the hard way is far better than not learning at all. Logic tells me that if you make enough bad decisions the odds that you could end up being a genius are very good. Call me a cynic if you please, but the time has come for us to worry more about what the government can do TO us than what the government can do FOR us.
Jack Frost
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.