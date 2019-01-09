The only national emergency has been created by the man in White House. Asylum seekers are not a national emergency. NOT PAYING federal employees is a national emergency that is having a horrible ripple effect throughout the economy. Congress and 45 should go without pay until the budget is passed in a bipartisan manner. McConnell should not be allowed to hold up the vote. If 45 veto the bill, override the veto.
We do not need a border wall. 45 is talking to his base and is totally off base. He has NO RESPECT for: the Office of Presidency, for Congress and cabinet members, for federal employees, for our allies, for the people of this nation and, ironically, for himself. 45 is the national emergency.
Joanne Mauger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.