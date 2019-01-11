The federal game refuges are now open to hunters. That wouldn't have anything to do with the NRA of course.
President Trump is clever at manipulating the nation's attention to the "WALL." Immigration is so very dangerous and threatening to our nation.
Rather than immigration threatening the U.S. and a wall needed, to give us safety and well-being our political leaders should give Americans a drastic change in gun regulation. Both Politifact and Snopes, the firms who verify facts that are true and point our the ones that are not, say that more Americans have been killed by guns since 1968 than in all the wars in our nation's history.
The number of men, women and children killed in Tucson, Parkland, Las Vegas, San Bernadino, Newtown, Orlando, Sutherland Springs, Virginia Tech, Aurora, Pittsburgh etc ad infinitum........are unacceptable.
Universal background checks for gun purchases and re-instituting the ban on assault weapons that expired in 2004 would be a good start.
Jim Waldo
Green Valley
