Re: the July 30 column "The socialists are coming! The socialists are coming!"
Jay Ambrose's column about the threat of socialism posed by the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is carelessly ignorant. Socialism is not "soft despotism." It means society governs itself for the benefit of all, not just a few. Socialism means society spending money on education and health care instead of endless wars, military contractors and tax breaks for the rich in the hope some benefit will trickle down to the less fortunate.
If socialism has a bad name in this country, it is because people like Mr. Ambrose have a knee-jerk reaction against any government action that serves society as a whole. If there is a "soft despotism" in this country, it is a government that routinely legislates in favor of the interests of the wealthy. Socialism is, to use Lincoln's words, government "of the people, by the people, for the people."
Thomas Palotas
Foothills
