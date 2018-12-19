Re: the Dec. 18 article "Uncertain future for Obamacare."
The Obamacare mandate is again being attacked from all sides, but if we want to cover pre-existing conditions, we have to have a mandate, it’s that simple. If all the people who think they’re healthy opt out and only the sick ones sign up for Obamacare, that’s like buying collision insurance after you’ve hit a tree.
By the way, who’s going to pay the hospital bill for that healthy but uninsured person who does hit the tree? Most people seem to want pre-existing conditions covered, but they also seem to think that’s possible without a mandate. That’s simply not reality.
Loring Green
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.