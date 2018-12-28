I can not understand why folks think the Republicans know how to run the economy. Let's take a look at recent administrations. The first Bush put us into a recession. It took Clinton years to set it straight and get the economy rolling again. Then came the second Bush. By the end of his administration we were into the Great Recession. Well on our way to a Depression. It was Obama to the rescue. His administration ended with the economy going STRONG. Now we are into the second half of Trump's administration and he has just about destroyed any sense of normalcy. It is just total chaos and if not corrected a recession is on line for next year. Let me repeat that. A RECESSION IS ON LINE FOR NEXT YEAR!!!
This New Years Eve I'm going to watch the Wall Street Cam on TV so I can watch the Dow drop.
James Galvin
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.