I’m old enough to remember when Social Security income was not taxed. When you could write off all the interest on your credit cards and car loans. After all, it’s income to them and outgo to you. Ronald Reagan ended that while cutting taxes for the rich. Gov. Ducey and the Arizona Republicans raised the vehicle registration fee (a tax) that penalizes the poor and middle class.
The Trump Republicans just enacted tax “reform” that massively benefits the “donor class” while eliminating the deductions available to the rest of us. Meanwhile, Amazon earned billions and payed no income tax. Walmart pays their people so poorly that the taxpayers have to subsidize them by paying for food stamps and section eight housing. It’s time for the rich to pay their fair share. After all, they use the same infrastructure, police, fire departments and military the rest of us depend on.
Buddy Gill
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.