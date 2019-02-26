Recently I have noticed several news articles quoting politicians, and also letters to the editor stating that "the rich need to pay their fair share." I have wondered for a long time what the definition of "fair share" is. None of the politicians who espouse the "fair share" ever tell us what a "fair share" is. None of the letter to the editor writers ever tell us what a "fair share" is. I can not find a definition of a "fair share" in a dictionary, or anywhere online for that matter. Would some politician out there, university professor, or a lay person please tell me what a "fair share" is so that I can decide for myself if I support the notion that the rich should pay their "fair share"? Being an engineer I deal in the objective and not the subjective so I need a number or percentage of income in order to make that decision.
Jerry Bich
Oro Valley
