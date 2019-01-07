Re: the Jan. 3 column "Fox News counterbalances anti-Trump hysteria."
Jay Ambrose insinuates that many leftists are “hysterical.” This is not only insulting to me as a man, but should be doubly insulting to all women. The root of the word is and shall ever remain, misogynistic. He would scoff at my PC rebuke. His analysis is, if you are on the left, you are non-intellectual (emotionally controlled) or not stating the facts.
In the missile business there were examples where very smart people disagreed in their opinions. Rarely did those become a personal fight. We always solved these arguments with data. Time is one way to prove one political view over another, but we know facts and results will be perverted to support one or both sides. Finding root cause for a political issue is better left to the (hopefully) unbiased historians.
A true intellectual does not attack the character of the philosophic opponent. The attack is upon the argument itself. The argument is against how true it is and coherence of the statement.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
