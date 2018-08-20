Re: the Aug. 16 letter to the editor "Fascism and the left."
Perhaps the writer should consider the definition of fascism (under which Stalin, Mussolini and Hitler rose to power) which is an authoritarian and nationalistic right-wing system of government and social organization characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society manipulated by propaganda that markets bigotry, racism, ethnic stereotypes, extreme nationalism, suppression of free speech and contempt for political and cultural liberalism. Which U.S. administration does this resemble?
Geraldine Walbert
Midtown
