Re: the April 12 letter "Trump's haters offer no asylum solutions."
I applaud the letter writer. People that hate Mr. Trump are not working to solve the border problem in Congress, but the solution is more involved than presented. One of the things that brought Mr. Trump to his office was the fact that Congress did not work.
However, this is my point of departure from the author. Rather than reaching out and forming a coalition with all parties, Mr. Trump would rather punch the people he disagrees with than put his arms around them. Conflict produces conflict, threats do not unite.
Many of us have lived long enough to have been a member of both parties and would love to see a united and bipartisan approach to solve problems.
Mike Ullery
Midtown
