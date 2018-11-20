Just after recapturing the House, Democrats face division over whether they will retain Nancy Pelosi as their leader (Freshmen Dems Face Contentious Vote on Pelosi, Star, November 20). I am reminded of cartoonist R. Crumb's story "The Ruff-Tuff Cream Puffs", about a group of alligator-like reactionaries who think their country's going down the tubes, so they seize control. The problem is that just after their takeover, the Cream Puffs start fighting and killing each other in power squabbles. If the House fight becomes particularly protracted, we might conclude that there are Ruff-Tuff Cream Puffs on the left as well as the right.
Robert Fisher
Vail
