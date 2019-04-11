Carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are the major bogeyman of our time. Climate has been constantly changing for billions of years and will continue to do so no matter what humans do or don’t do. The major current controversy is that carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels will adversely affect global climate. However, there is no physical evidence to support that claim.
The climate system consists of the sun acting upon two turbulent fluids, the atmosphere and the oceans. This is a coupled, non-linear chaotic system consisting of many variables. The notion that just one variable, carbon dioxide, which comprises just 0.04% of the atmosphere, is the major controlling factor, is absurd.
Jonathan DuHamel
