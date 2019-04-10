Although we are being told by the Trump administration that the President has been completely exonerated from any suspicion of wrongdoing by the Mueller report, and the President himself has said he would have no problem with having the entire report made public, we are now told by the attorney general that nothing further will be released before mid-April.
This has occasioned criticism from Democrats, suspicious that damaging information is being concealed from the public. But this may be an unfair reading of the situation. Given Trump's forgiving nature and his well-known self-effacing modesty, it seems most likely that he wishes to avoid humiliating his political opponents, and would in addition be embarrassed by the rapturous public rejoicing that would no doubt follow the full revelation of his innocence.
Hmmm. Nah, I don't believe it, either.
George Hearn
Southwest side
