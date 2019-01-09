No surprise that the political party which has been campaigning for years for less government (except for the military and border security) is now shutting our national government (partly) down. It's not just the current shutdown: many important national government posts have been empty for the past two years. When government is viewed as the problem or enemy, the less the better. Unless, of course, you want the government to bail out your failing financial or business institution.
Tim Wernette
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.