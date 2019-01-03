While approximately 800,000 federal workers are furloughed and not getting paid, or are working and not getting paid, let's keep in mind all the ancillary services that support those workers who are losing money as well. Think about the coffee shops and restaurants, small shops and markets, barber shops and newsstands where those federal workers usually spend money.
Countless small businesses, landlords, credit card companies, daycare providers and others will lose income because our president made a promise to his base before he even took office and was faced with the reality of how things get done in Washington, or don't get done. I hope that the Office of Management and Budget will track the amount of revenue lost to everyone affected by the shutdown. But wait, isn't the director of the OMB also Trump's acting chief of staff? Accountability is part of good governance and we need that now more than ever.
Rita Pollak
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.