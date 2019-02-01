More people are keeping their political thoughts and moral compass to themselves. Choosing to vote with their feet, and at the ballot box, instead of with their words, or truthfully answering surveys. Why risk saying or wearing something that will possibly trigger the very loud and vocal "minority thought police."
People are waking up and beginning to think for themselves. Seeing through the megaphoned voices filled with deception and misconceptions on both the far right and the far left. I believe this has led to the steady growth of the self-thinking, middle of the road silent majority. They see through all the smoke of the puppets and the strings that control them. This makes it much more difficult to predict the true American citizens' thoughts, and numbers. In their silence lies their greatest power.
Bob Hendryk
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.