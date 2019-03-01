Forget the Atkins Diet, the Paleo Diet and the South Beach Diet. They don't work! Go with the "Maduro Diet". Under this plan 75% of Venezuelans have lost 20 pounds in just the last few years. Not enough weight loss you say? Then try Kim Jong Un’s proven method. He has just reduced food rations in North Korea by 50%, guaranteeing that no citizen will have unsightly belly bulges. But be careful of the fine print if you purchase his 50 year plan because the North Koreans are three inches shorter than their genetically and culturally identical brethren to the south. For those of you on the American political left trying to find a success story for socialism, here it is. Bon appétit.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.