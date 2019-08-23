Its true: Its the person not the gun that fires in mass shootings!! We wring our hands, issue prayers and condolences, but no one offers the one best solution.. Ban these assault guns and large magazines guns intended for our combat military and law enforcement. Identifying the mentally ill and requiring strict background checks are only part of the solution. Without these guns, the mentally ill, disturbed, angry folks will not have the ability to kill masses of Innocent folks. Sure they can fire a pistol or rifle or shotgun but not these assault guns that are designed to kill large number of folks in seconds. Tonight, my wife and I listened to all the commentaries about how to stop these needless killings, but no one, but no one offers the only true solution. BAN THE SALE TO THE PUBLIC OF ALL ASSAULT GUNS NOW, NOT LATER, NOT NEXT YEAR, NOW!! THIS DOES NOT INFRINGE ON ANYONE'S CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO OWN GUNS. ONLY YOU CAN NOT OWN ASSAULT GUNS.
BOB RATLEDGE
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.