The framers of the Constitution gave clear direction, writing in the preamble that the keys to promoting "a more perfect union" were to "establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity." It is therefore alarming to realize that hate groups, particularly white supremacists, are thriving under Donald Trump's presidency.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, efforts to spread hate increased in 2018 with 1,187 propaganda distributions, compared with 421 incidents in 2017. This propaganda often aligns with Russian disinformation being used to divide Americans across ethnic, racial, religious and sexual/gender identities. Frequently targets of this polarizing disinformation are Jews, Blacks, Muslims, non-white immigrants, and the LGBTQ community.
My ideal president would strive to lift all Americans up, regardless of identity, and encourage a deeper appreciation for the principles of justice, domestic tranquility, the general welfare, and the blessings of liberty.
Linda Stanley
East side
