AZ Daily Star, you've outdone yourself! Today, Monday, July 23rd, you published two opinion pieces, one political cartoon and 20 letters to the editor. Of these, both of the opinions and the cartoon were anti Trump and 11 of the letters were either anti Trump or leftist/liberal/progressive, rehashing subjects that are covered time and again in your letters to the editor. Only two of the letters could be considered to convey a conservative message. The other seven letters were on other, mostly non political, topics.
It's no wonder you're know throughout Arizona as the “Red Star”!
David Eppihimer
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.