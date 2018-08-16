As a sometime vocal critic of the paper, it is with great pleasure that I write a sincere note of appreciation for the marvelously expressed support of a free press provided today, Aug. 16 on the opinion page by the publisher as well as editor of the Star. Indeed, the free press is not the enemy, but it is an expression of democracy and, therefore, of and by the people. Today your paper exemplified journalism at its best. Thank you!
Leslie Barton Holmes
Midtown
