Re: the Nov. 25 column 'Telling businesses who they must sell to is wrong.'
Mr. Rivera’s column based on the denial of creating wedding invitations for a same-sex marriage is an argument for discrimination of all kinds. He claims that public businesses should be allowed to also deny services, on the basis of, race, religion or any other factor claimed by the business. In other words, he advocates for a marketplace where hate speech is “just private business.”
Mr. Rivera may be entitled to his own opinion, but the Arizona Daily Star should not be promoting hate speech. As a long-time subscriber to the Star I am urging management to deny Mr. Rivera any future opportunities to publish his support of bigots to a wider audience. Thank you for considering my request.
Bob Gary
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.