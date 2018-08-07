Re: the Aug. 5 column "Fixating on white anxieties is not a good look."
I lived in central Pennsylvania for over 25 years. I take exception to Star editorial writer Luis Carrasco’s characterization of the recent Washington Post article about the young white woman working in the poultry processing plant in Fredericksburg, Penn., as elitist. This was a story about a fearful, young white woman unwilling to confront the changes in her culturally limited world.
Central Pennsylvania always has been especially resistant to change and suspicious of outsiders. Those historic, insular attitudes have now morphed into a tangible fear of the darker skinned, Spanish speaking peoples steadily moving in. The Post reporter's unsympathetic portrayal of the young woman made no excuses for her lack of intellectual curiosity about, or her reluctance to reach out to, her Hispanic coworkers. This stark recounting of her fears and self imposed limitations would have been diminished if he had introduced the backstory of her Hispanic coworkers. It is her story; not theirs.
Connie Steinman
Marana
