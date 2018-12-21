I have arrived at the difficult conclusion that it is time to give up on Trump. He has followed lockstep in the footsteps of many other GOP presidents (think George Bush) and totally caved in to the Washington swamp.
What a fool I and many others have been to have supported this man through thick and thin only to have him defecate on us and America as has been the action of most politicians for at least my lifetime. The Founding Fathers and the citizens of the colonies refused to let the swamp swallow them up, why do we?
Thomas Woodrow
Northeast side
