Our president vowed to "drain the swamp" if elected. He was elected and now stands neck deep in the swamp which is expanding daily because of his actions. The swamp has engulfed his personal lawyers, the attorney general, the leader of the senate,members of his cabinet and a some Republican members of congress. Other Republican s have the muck lapping at their heels as they rationalize the situation in order to escape the odious mess. Unfortunately, if the electorate decides to drain the expanding morass , it may result in the demise of the Grand Old Party after many years of venerable service to the country. In order to avoid such a debacle they must extricate themselves now.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.