Where do you suppose our president learned that phrase?
Per Wikipedia, the Soviet Union made extensive use of the term (Russian language: враг народа, "vrag naroda"), as it fit well with the idea that the people were in control. The term was used by Vladimir Lenin after coming to power, as early as in the decree of Nov. 28, 1917. Or used later by Joseph Stalin. I'm not inclined to think he previously encountered it in literature i.e.
"Coriolanus" by William Shakespeare in 1605 or "An Enemy of the People" by Henrik Ibsen in 1882.
James Kraushaar
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.