Close to ninety years ago I was born in rural Texas. There was a lot of hatred and bigotry then, as now, and I was encouraged to hate with the rest. They could not teach me to hate however and I do not hate now although many letters to the editor infer that as a Democrat I hate Donald Trump. I don't hate Trump.
What I hate is children being taken from the family and scattered about, some never to see their parents again. I hate the pain that bullying and falsehoods can cause the victims of name calling and lies about their character. I hate lies. I really hated the Government closure that left millions in a financial bind and all for naught. I hate Trump's promise that he knew the best people for each job and yet his best people are coming and going without much accomplishment.
I hate that...
Sue Rux
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.