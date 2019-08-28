The helter-skelter caustic leadership style of President Trump is taking an immense toll on America. His Tinker-Toy approach to business development practices produced six Trump Company bankruptcy’s costing people billions of dollars, leaving thousands of individuals and businesses with the short, dirty stick. As our economy deteriorates under Trump's rule, he has become even more erratic, volatile, and acidic with no strategy for recovery. His alarming ignorance and malignant buffoonery could well be the beginning of the end for the Donald.
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.