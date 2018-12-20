The GOP needs to consider their strategy. Many senior GOP elected officials remain standing firmly in the defense of the president, despite growing evidence to the contrary. Perhaps they should begin to wonder why leaders of the Democratic party have stopped screaming for impeachment. Could it be that those leaders like the idea that like the idea that they continue to stand on the deck of the Titanic praising the vessel?
Maybe the losses in the last election were akin to the first cracks in the hull! Maybe the Titanic and Donald Trump can be counted on to correct the structural problems? The Democrats may be hoping that the small percentage of Trump supporters will see what most of us have known for quite a while. The Titanic and Donald Trump were a bad idea.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.