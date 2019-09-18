There is general agreement: 1) “weapons” are defined by some dictionaries as “any instrument used in combat,” 2) manufacturers of guns market “weapons” to the military, and a variety of “firearms” to the public. That simple? The answer may be tied to the “transformation of intent.” Putting an AR-15 type rifle in the hands of our armed forces for the purpose of combat leaves little doubt that that instrument is a “weapon,” often referred to as an“assault rifle.”So it is. Putting that same rifle in the hands of a responsible civilian only becomes a “weapon,” not a “firearm”, when that civilian becomes “intent”on killing other civilians. Again, that simple? Or is the “intent,”or its origin, so complicated and beyond our cognitive understanding that we continue to wrongfully submit judgment to the intended purpose of one instrument or the other. Some form of gun control in anyone’s hands is imperative. But what about “intent”?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.