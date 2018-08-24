There is a striking similarity: Adolf Hitler told the world what he would do if given the power in "Mein Kampf" and POTUS tells us everything he will do if given the chance through tweets and rallies. Impeachment - no problem - POTUS pardons himself. Impeachment - no problem -- this Congress does not have the guts to make that happen. Impeachment - no problem -- the Republican party needs POTUS more than he needs them. Impeachment - no problem -- the Second Amendment folks will take care of those who try and unseat POTUS in an insurrection scenario. Impeachment - no problem -- POTUS will pardon all those who say only nice things about him and do not "flip" / betray him and he will hurt whoever is disloyal. There are no secrets. No one should be surprised by POTUS' actions. BUT I have another source that tells me that POTUS is not the definitive teller of what's going to happen. This source has been around a lot longer that this alternative-facts-fabricating, (sur)reality showman.
Melvin Brinkley
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.