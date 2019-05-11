The True Danger from Within – A Biblical President
Evangelicals championed by former Presidential Candidate Michelle Bachman have lauded President Trump as being a Biblical President.
Bachman prays that God will help destroy the “deep state” so that Trump can “expose the hidden deeds of darkness.” James Warden (Author: Biblical Prophesy and Trump) posits that: Daniel Chapter 8 prophesizes that “at the time of the end” this king of the west will “be moved with choler” with his ire stirred against Persia.
Who is Persia? Present day Iran. President Trump’s recent actions have less to do with national security than they have to do with consolidating his power with his Evangelical Base – 40% of our population and 80% of The Republican Party.
President Trump is no more a Converted Christian than was Emperor Constantine of The Holy Roman Empire. But he too understands extremely well how to use religion to consolidate power.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.