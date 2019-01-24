The President’s forcing of hardship and trauma on innocent Americans in order to force an end- run around our Constitution runs roughshod over our very system of government. Our founding fathers resolved how appropriations are to be handled, and hostage-taking of American citizens is not one.
As citizens we are mistaken to participate in these artificially contrived and circumscribed “debates” hoisted upon us due to the shutdown.
There is but one individual who ordered the shutdown …ONE. And only one who can order its end.
There is only ONE who, by fiat, claimed dual role of aggressor and arbiter, then devised self-serving parameters on how the tragedy will end.
Allow Mr. Trump to declare a National Emergency, if he must..then permit him to enjoy any political/ legal consequences.
.
Otherwise it will be your paycheck, your mother’s medicare, or far worse which will be taken during the next dizzying episode.
That is the real national emergency at hand.
Connie Graham
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.