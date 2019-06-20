Re: the June 12 article "US to use Okla. Army base to house migrant children, looks at NM site."
The President's plan to house 1,400 undocumented children separated from families seeking asylum in the US at Fort Sill in Oklahoma shows our country has learned nothing from our past. The US imprisoned Geronimo and almost 400 other Chiricahua Apache at Fort Sill; during World War II, Japanese-Americans were forcibly relocated to the fort. The expulsion of Japanese-Americans from their homes and into camps were deplorable chapters in US history, but families were at least kept together in the internment camps we created. As a country, we should be condemning the treatment of asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants in detainment camps, and our leaders should be vocal in their opposition. Reading about the president's plan to mass arrest "millions" of undocumented Americans is horrifying, and indicates our country is eager to repeat the horrors we inflicted on Native Americans and Japanese-Americans throughout our history.
Alessondra Springmann
Midtown
