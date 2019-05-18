Confused, or infused about the Trump tax debacle? Here’s factual, terse, insightful reporting that is sadly absent from the Star’s pages:
On April 3, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D) wrote a letter to the IRS commissioner requesting President Trump’s tax filings for the years 2013 to 2018. The letter is crafted to fit within the committee’s jurisdiction requiring legitimate legislative interest, i.e., information-gathering that is necessary to write laws. Neal argues that they need Trump’s tax returns to assess whether the IRS is properly auditing presidential returns according to IRS agency policy. Although Democrats have a strong partisan interest, Neal’s letter is crafted to respect citizen Trump’s constitutional rights and all other relevant U.S. law which would prohibit unreasonable searches, etc.
The White House has rejected this request with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin suggesting other ways to get insight into the IRS’ policy of auditing presidential returns and offers to provide information to do just that.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.