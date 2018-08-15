In the Trumpian world anyone is subject to unfounded personal attacks as Trump asserts himself against his opposition. After attacking people personally, Trump has the audacity to dismiss anyone motivated to take him down as unqualified adversaries. Since when does motivation become a disqualification?
For example, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway would dismiss Omarosa and Peter Strozk because they have ulterior motives. Strozk was about insider agreement (deserved) and Omarosa's is about selling her book. In the quest for justice personal motivation should NOT be perceived as a disqualification. Convictions are based on hard evidence gathered most aggressively by motivated public servants.
On the other hand, name calling and lies based on "he said, she said" are examples of non-decisive small minded Trumpian justice. Thank you to all of the motivated people dedicated to bringing hard evidence and true justice to our government.
Doug Wood
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.