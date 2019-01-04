It takes 218 House votes, 60 Senate votes, and the lack of a veto for the US Government to get funded. Enactments become law without Presidential signature if there are ten or more days left to the session - his signature is only required with less than ten days left. The present stalemate is actually between House Republicans and the White House - no House Democrats are needed while the Republicans hold the majority there. The Senate requires cloture, so usually some members of the opposite party must vote for it for anything to get through there . This "crisis" will end in January when the House will need no Republicans, the Senate will pass again the bill they passed already this year. and Trump will have to veto it to stop it. He has not vetoed anything so far - perhaps he lacks the nerve. Funding by appropriations is not a "budget" -they are mandates that must be spent exactly as enacted; no money may be spent by the United States except thereby.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.