Re: the Nov. 17 letter to the editor "Democrats twist health-care facts."
Mr Obama did not promise affordable health care. He promised to work for affordable health care. He wrote no part of the ACA; that was Msrs. Weiner, Cantor and Baucus. We erroneously call what we got, partial insurance reform mostly about Medicare, Obamacare. Lots of things were left out by intent of Congress. Replacing bad law with good law does not require repeal - repeal is when you do not replace the bad law with anything. All it takes to replace bad law is to enact something else. In the absence of any actual replacement for the ACA, repeal failed in Congress and the party that backed it failed the recent election. Amendments and additions will be possible in the new Congress, but not certain, given the opposite party control of House versus Senate. Whether or not Trump remains President has no bearing on what can be enacted during the next term. Many countries offer, not National Health Care, but National Insurance, for lower cost and better coverage. Medicare for All?
David P. Vernon
Midtown
