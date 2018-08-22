Many present the case that there is “journalistic objectivity” as opposed to subjective opinion. Such a view is simplistic and naive. Take the recent murder of Mollie Tibbetts. Compare two headlines regarding the arrest:
“Cristhian Rivera, Charged in Mollie Tibbetts’ Death, Worked at IOWA GOP Family Farm.” (USA Today) and “Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder Suspect, Illegal Immigrant Cristhian Rivera, Allegedly Passed E Verify System” (Fox News)
Both headlines are technically accurate. However, there is clearly a hidden editorial agenda behind each: to focus attention to influence how the event will be perceived. It is the same event, but how it is presented — even if factually accurate — is clearly biased and subjective. That is how journalism is. It uses the cloak of facts to hide its real agenda. Even choosing what to report indicates a political agenda. That is why so many are so skeptical of journalism... and that is a fact.
Arthur Yavelberg
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.