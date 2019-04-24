Re: the April 18 letter "Measles."
The author implores President Trump to implement mandatory vaccinations to combat the recent measles "epidemic."(555 cases in 2019 in a nation of 327 million people).
Most people don't realize that the mortality rate of measles from 1900-1963 (PRE-vaccine) dropped 98 percent, due primarily to improved living conditions, improved health care and nutrition. In fact, malnutrition and more specifically a deficiency in vitamin A is the main culprit in measles mortality world-wide. Before the vaccine was introduced in 1964, on average less than 500 Americans died annually from the measles (stats from CDC and World Health Org).
Funny how so many of us are distrustful of our government, yet are so quick to cede our basic health decisions to its directives, to the extent that we would ask our leader to force everyone to obey.
Richard Peddy
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.