Re: the Dec. 2 guest column "Is our border with Mexico really such a dangerous place?"
Chris Montoya submitted an extremely important op-ed to the Star. With 21 years of experience as a Border Patrol agent and statistical support for his position, he offers valuable insight into our allegedly dangerous border with Mexico.
The constant hype about danger is promoted by the president for purely political purposes and by the Border Patrol union for its own selfish ends. We who live near the border without fear and who cross into Nogales without incident have an obligation to tell the truth about our neighbor to the south and to tell our government that there’s no need to “build the damn wall.”
Pat and John Hemann
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.