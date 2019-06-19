It’s easy to see the truth. Just look at where the money is being spent. A massively expensive new freeway interchange at Twin Peaks Road and the widening Tangerine Road into a four lane parkway.
Hundreds of millions of our tax dollars have been spent on new road construction made necessary by all the cookie cutter sprawl in Tortillta foothills and elsewhere on the urban fringes. Not only is this sprawl destroying our Sonoran desert but it is driving our local taxes way up to pay for very expensive capitol improvements like; bigger roads, more schools, more police, fire, sewer, etc…
If the amount of money being spent on new road construction was used fill the pot holes and fix our existing roads ( you are talking about hundreds of millions of tax dollars), our roads would be fine and our neighborhoods wouldn’t have to think about the hair-brained idea of taxing themselves by neighborhood.
David Lutz
Oro Valley
