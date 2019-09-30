What could be further from the truth? Undoubtedly, you recall that one side of the aisle proudly boasted a short time ago that “When they go low, we go high.” In light of a couple instances recently, there appears to be questionable truth in that claim. For one, consider fundraising for a member of Congress with the sale of T-shirts bearing the inscription: “Impeach the MF.” Would you think that the use of that word, MF, falls somewhat short of the test of “lows and highs”? Or put to the test the “parody” lacking accepted truths used by a House committee chairman to characterize a phone call between two heads of State while engaged in testimony related to one of the most critical matters challenging congressional partisanship. It’s getting to the point wherein most of the “informed” know what the truth is; but “politically,” it no longer matters. Damned shame!
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.